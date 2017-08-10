MULTAN-The district administration said it has deployed a 700-strong Dengue Force equipped with latest kits and equipment to locate and kill dengue larva on a war footing.

Chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that the hunt for the dengue larva was on and every inch of the town was being scanned to eliminate the larva. He said that commercial and domestic buildings were being scanned in search of dengue larva and cases would be registered against the owners of buildings where larva was found.

He said that the Waste Management Company was given a special task for the sanitation of city and water ponds to eliminate breeding atmosphere for the mosquito. He directed all departments to cooperate with dengue elimination teams. He pointed out that August and September were the most sensitive months for dengue proliferation, asking the health department to adopt all out measures to prevent citizens from dengue attack.

District focal person on health issues Dr Ata ur Rehman said that the surveillance and monitoring teams faced resistance from the citizens at some spots but the district administration would not allow proliferation of dengue at any place. He declared that the houses closed for longer periods would be unlocked with the help of police for fumigation.

NOOSE AROUND POS TIGHTENED: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimoori said on Wednesday a comprehensive strategy had been evolved to arrest proclaimed offenders and criminals involved in heinous crimes.

Chairing a meeting of district heads of police from Multan Range to review crime situation, he directed the police officers to ensure rule of law and launch crackdown on criminal elements. “There is no room for criminals in Multan Range,” he declared. He stressed upon the police heads to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders as they committed heinous crimes in the society.

He praised DPO Lodhran Asad Sarfaraz Khan for his success in arresting proclaimed offenders in his district. He also issued order for a strict ban on aerial firing, asking police officers not to accept any pressure on this issue.

The meeting was attended by CPO Multan Ch. Saleem, DPO Vehari Umar Saed Malik, DPO Khanewal Jahanzeb Nazir Khan, DPO Lodhran Asad Sarfaraz Khan and others.