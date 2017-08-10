SHANGLA: According to the police, a girl and a boy was shot dead in an apparent case of honor killing in Dunai Karora on Wednesday.

SHO Bakht Zahir told reporters that the killers were revealed to be the girl’s brother and father.

The girl aged 19 and the boy aged 22 were shot dead while sitting in corn fields. Their bodies were found and taken to the area rural health centre by the Police. An FIR was lodged as well.

Police said the girl’s family claimed she had illicit relations with the boy for which they killed both of them. An investigation had been initiated to arrest the alleged killers.