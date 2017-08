Government has lifted the ban on rallies in Gujranwala, Jehlum, Sheikhupura and Gujrat at the time when ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s ‘homecoming’ rally is to pass through these cities.

Furthermore implementation of Section 144 has also been removed till next orders in all four districts.

According to Gujranwala Commissioner, Captain (r) Asif, Section 144 was removed on recommendations of City Mayors.