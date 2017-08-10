MULTAN-Various caravans of PML-N workers left for Gujranwala, Lahore etc to join the rally of disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif coming from Islamabad to the provincial capital.

About a dozen caravans led by different leaders left Multan. Holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N workers chanted slogans and waved party flags. The caravans kept leaving for Lahore and Islamabad throughout the day.

Talking to the journalists on the occasion, former MNA Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, MPA Sultana Shaheen and others said that entire stood with Mian Nawaz Sharif. “Millions of lovers will receive Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. He’ll become Prime Minister for fourth record time,” they claimed. They said that the opposition lost its nerves after seeing mammoth gathering of people with Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, a delegation led by former MNA Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, youth Wing leader Abdul Rehman Fari and Sohail Faraz left for Islamabad. Similarly, City President Rana Shahid ul Hassan, UC Chairmen Master Saed Ansari and Ashraf Taj, Jamshed Waqas and Zeeshan Bhutta led a caravan to Gujranwala. A women wing caravan left for Islamabad under the leadership of MPA Sultana Shaheen. Other leaders of Women Wing leaders in the caravan included Dr. Hameeda Khanum, Aappa Nasreen, Rubina Shaheen, Fehmida Chohan and others. Besides many other caravans, the District president Bilal Butt and general secretary Sheikh Athar Mumtaz led a caravan of cars and jeeps to Lahore, MPA Haji Ehsan Uddin Qureshi left for Islamabad with dozens of workers and MNA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar led a big rally to Lahore.

SIALKOT

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif will lead the rally of the thousands of the PML-N workers from Sialkot which will accord a warm rosy welcome to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif upon his arrival at Eimanabad in the shape of a big convoy.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Manshaullah Butt stated this while addressing an important meeting of the party workers. He said that the thousands of the party workers from Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas will participate in this Nawaz Sharif welcoming convoy from Sialkot, as the Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif will lead this convoy of the cars, buses, vans and other vehicles from Sialkot district.

MPAs Ch Ikram, Rana Liaqat Ali, Shabeena Majeed Wyne, Mrs Gull Naz Pasha, PML-N (women wing) Sialkot city President Nusrat Jamshaid Malik, Mayor Tauheed Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Ch Bashir Ahmed, PML-N Sialkot District President Idrees Ahmed Bajwa and General Secretary Shujaat Ali Pasha also addressed the meeting.

HAFIZABAD

A caravan of hundreds of traders, growers and PML-N workers led by Ch Afzal Hussain Tarar District President PML-N/Chairman District Council, Haji Jamshaid Abbas Thaheem Chairman MC Hafizabad, MNA Shahid Hussain Bhatti, MPAs Malik Fayyaz Ahmad Awan and Ch. Asad Ullah Arain and chairmen of all the municipal committees of the district would reach Wednesday afternoon at Chand Da Qila Gujranwala-Lahore Bypass to greet Nawaz Sharif when his rally passes through Gujranwala city.

Ch Afzal Hussain Tarar said that the popularity of Nawaz Sharif has been further increased as he is living in the hearts of masses.

SARGODHA

A big caravan left for Gujranwala on Wednesday led by Federal Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Barrister Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, MNA Ch. Hamid Hameed and other leaders of PML-N to welcome former premier Nawaz Sharif. Meanwhile city Mayor Malik Aslam Naveed has sacrified two goats at TMA office before the departure of PML-N caravan. A great number of cars wagons loaders and other vehicles decorated with Nawaz Sharif portraits banners embarked with PML-N workers left Sargodha for Gujranwala where they will hail Nawaz Sharif warmly at GT Road.