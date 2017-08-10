Pakistan institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (pildat) released its monitor relating to civil-military relations yesterday for the month of July contending that “all is not well with civil military relations.”

“After the disqualification of former Prime minister a report has been released ,predicts that in the coming days civil-military relations may get worse. Moreover, ousted Prime minister’s statements regarding military establishments are becoming more pronounced. On the other hand Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa also gave statement regarding upholding of the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law,” President pildat said while talking to the media.

He also contended that army did not give such statements and usually ministries and foreign offices issue such statements.

“I believe that civil-military relations will get worse in the near future and it will result into chaos and crisis like situations,” he maintained.

“Moreover, there is a huge difference in views regarding relations with India and Afghanistan,” Mr. Mehboob pointed out.

“Mostly issue of Afghanistan was discussed in NSC meeting but there seems to be no consensus between civil and military establishments, “Mr Mehbbob said.

Ousting of Nawaz for not being honest under article 62(1) (f) has raised many questions and concerns that should be addressed thoroughly.

While many mixed reactions have been attained over this verdict, it seems that the international world saw this decision from a single perspective. That perspective is the civil-military relations and its impact on consolidation of democracy in Pakistan.

“Corruption is not the main reason behind Sharif’s disqualification instead it is going against the military by pursuing conciliatory policies towards India as well as Afghanistan and by demanding that Inter-Services Intelligence ends its use of militant groups as tools of foreign policy,” monitor claimed.

Javed Hashmi , former leader of PML-N and former federal minister criticized the panama gate case verdict by saying that it was a conspiracy against Nawaz. He also contended that politicians have always sacrificed for the country but there is no general and judge who were tried for their crimes and wrongdoings.

Hashmi also showed his exasperation and irritation that former military generals who violated the constitution were not tried and accountable.

He also criticized the Supreme Court’s history as according to him ‘it did nothing when the Constitution was trampled in the past’ as he referred to role in legitimizing military coups, monitor claimed.