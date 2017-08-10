SIALKOT/BAHAWALPUR/KAMALIA-The present increase in the River Chenab water level at Head Marala near Sialkot, has also jazzed up the speed of land erosion due to which dozens of more villages including Papeen, Kaliyaal and Khanu Bhaau are feared to erode.

According to the local people, there was faster flow of water in River Chenab which has jazzed up the pace of the erosion, due to which the agricultural land was rapidly being eroded there. Moreover, the erosion is reaching near the houses of poor villagers, who are shifting to the safer places in Sialkot district’s other parts from far-off Bajwat villages. These villages are located along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

The local erosion-hit people said that village Papeen spreads over more than 100 acres of land, out of which 20 acres of land has been eroded by the river during the last six days. As many as 12 houses of the local people have also eroded in this faster erosion by Chenab river in village Papeen, said the local perturbed people.

The erosion had forced the local people to migrate towards the safer places in and around the Sialkot city by leaving these erosion-hit villages. The affected people have urged Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to announce early financial compensation for the effected farmers, whose fertile agriculture land has been eroded making some effective measure to halt the erosion.

They added that the local affected farmers were in dire need of government help and financial compensation to avert further aggregating financial crisis in future. They revealed that dozens of the houses and standing seasonal crops of the poor people had also been eroded due the erosion in River Chenab in these villages, forcing the effected people to shift to the safer places to avoid their possible losses of their cattle, moveable and in moveable properties.

River Chenab is continuously changing its courses near village Kaliyaal from where the River Chenab enters Pakistan from neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The local people said that the dozens of the villages are in the grip of this unending erosion.

The affected people said that no one has yet announced any financial compensation and any relief package for their economical rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, local MNA Ch. Armughan Subhani has visited these erosion-hit Bajwat villages . He has directed the Sialkot district administration to make some drastic measures to save the Bajwat villages from the continuous faster erosion in Rivers Chenab and Tavi there.

He also directed the concerned officials of the district administration to send a relief scheme to the Flood Control Authority for giving maximum relief to the local affected farmers, in this regard.

Call to go all out

for fighting flood

The district police officers of three districts in Bahawalpur division were directed to ensure all necessary arrangements for shifting people, living near rivers' banks, and their belongings to safer places as water level in the rivers is rising amidst heavy rainfalls across the country.

Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja also ordered the DPOs to enhance security at the camps established by police, district administration, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Livestock and Treasury Department. The RPO directed the DPOs to seek services of Numberdars and notables of the respective areas near rivers' banks to get the areas evacuated at the earliest. He said that announcements should be made from mosques so that people could move to the relief camps before possible floods. The RPO also ordered to ensure the availability of medicines and the requisite medical equipment at the camps. He also advised the officers to keep a contact with other departments to be updated about flood threats.

Thousands of acres

of land inundated

Thousands of acres of land have been flooded due to low flood in River Ravi near Kamalia here the other day. The water level was rising till the filing of report.

The official sources said that a wave of 35,000 cusec flood water passed through the river near Kamalia the other night leaving thousands of acres of cultivated land under water. Mal Fatyana, Haveli Tara, Muhammad Shah, Khan da Chak, Jhalaar Sagla and the areas near the bank of Ravi have been flooded. The flood has also destroyed the standing crops. Flood water has also run into people's houses in some areas. People are vacating their houses and moving towards safer places.

Tehsildar Rao Zafar Iqbal and Qanogo Muhammad Asif visited the flood-hit areas. They oversaw relief work and the rescue operations.