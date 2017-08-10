ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday assured Saudi Arabia that Pakistan is committed to the defence of the Harmain Sharifain — the two holiest sites, and safeguarding the kingdom’s territorial integrity.

"Pakistan holds its defence ties with Saudi Arabia in the highest esteem," ISPR quoted the army chief as telling KSA Deputy Defence Minister Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al-Aysh, who called on him in Rawalpindi. The army chief asserted Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the defence of Harmain Sharifain and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the kingdom.

ISPR further said that matters of bilateral interest including the broader regional security situation were discussed in the meeting.

The Saudi deputy defence minister expressed his country's deep appreciation for Pakistan's efforts, successes and sacrifices in the war against terrorism and extremism.

The dignitary also reaffirmed KSA's full support to Pakistan’s position on all matters, especially on regional issues.

AIR CHIEF CALLS ON DAR

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the air chief briefed the minister about ongoing and future development projects of Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Dar appreciated the different development schemes being undertaken by the PAF to enhance its operational capability. The minister also highlighted the PAF’s important role in elimination of the menace of terrorism during Zarb-e-Azb military operation. The minister assured the air chief that fulfilling defence requirements is the top priority of the PML-N government. He said the government acknowledges the services rendered by the PAF for the country and would continue to make sure that all their financial requirements are catered. The meeting was also attended by the finance secretary and other senior officials.





Our Staff Reporter