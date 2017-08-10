ISLAMABAD - Majority of lawmakers from the treasury benches on Wednesday ignored the National Assembly’s proceedings and preferred to attend former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s rally.

The proceedings of the house were adjourned due to lack of required quorum without taking a single agenda item.

Out of the 342–member house only 47 MNAs including only eleven government lawmakers were present.

Interestingly, members belonging to the opposition parties were also missing in the house as only 36 members from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and others attended the proceedings.

Overall, the house presented a deserted look.

With the onset of the proceedings, the PPP’s senior MNA Abdul Sattar Bachani pointed out lack of quorum in the house. Bachani pointed out lack of required quorum when merely 47 members were in the house.

The house proceedings were suspended the for 20 minutes apparently in an attempt to complete required quorum but only one member came in this time period. The chair, after the counting, immediately adjourned the proceedings of the house.

The house was to take eight agenda items including discussion on President Mamnoon Hussain’s address, which he delivered to both the houses on June 1st, 2017.

It may be mentioned here that the overall one-day expenditure for running the National Assembly (NA) is estimated at nearly a million rupees.

