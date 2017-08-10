QUETTA - President Mamnoon Hussain said Wednesday that incumbent government had undertaken coordinated efforts to address backwardness and sense of deprivation in Balochistan.

Addressing the 14th convocation of University of Balochistan Quetta, Mamnoon said a bright Balochistan’s bright future was closely linked with prosperous and developed Pakistan. Students were awarded PhD, MPhil and graduation degrees, besides gold medals.

Balochistan Governor and UoB Chancellor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Vice Chancellor Dr Javeid Iqbal, ministers, senators, officers, parents and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

President Mamnoon admitted that Balcohistan had long been a victim of deprivation, but the present government had channelised untiring efforts to eliminate backwardness and sense of deprivation of the province.

The president said a most modern deep sea port was being built in Balochistan and the government was introducing new projects in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for addressing the decades-long sense of deprivation.

The president added that Baloch youth were doing commendable job which will not only earn them reputation at provincial and national level but will also bring laurels for them at world level.

The glimpses of prosperous and bright future of Pakistan were fairly visible on the glowing faces and smiling eyes of the youth, said the president at the convocation. “I have confidence in the capabilities of Baloch youth and belief that they will efficiently achieve the task assigned to them by the country,” he said.

The president extended felicitations to all graduates, their teachers and parents over successful completion of their career and also prayed for their more achievements and successes in life.

He advised the graduates to keep them abreast with new researches being carried out in various disciplines all around the world in order to discharge efficiently their responsibilities in life. He hoped that they would work hard in their practical life. The president also stressed upon the graduates to keep themselves aware of the emerging new trends in the world, surrounding circumstances and history so that they could not go upset at the political, social and financial fronts in the changing world.

Commending the CPEC, he said that in near future, Pakistan and particularly Balochistan were going to connect with whole world via air, sea and land routes and in this perspective, everyone needs to mobilize his capabilities to promote Balochistan resources, industrial products, cultural and historical assets and tourism at priority basis.

Mamnoon said President House expenditures were reduced to save amount and donated to National University of Modern Languages aiming that they could establish its campus in Gwadar to teach Chinese language to Baloch students. He pressed for continuous efforts to convey maximum advantage of CPEC projects to indigenous populace after getting it functionalized.

Earlier, the president distributed degrees and gold medals among the graduates of University of Balochistan Quetta. Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai also addressed the participants.