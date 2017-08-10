Help me restore respect of public mandate: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday started a massive political procession to Lahore, weeks after he was deposed by the Supreme Court.

Starting from Islamabad, the rally moved grindingly slow - only to reach nearby Rawalpindi by the night, where the leadership decided to stay and resume the journey in the morning.

Earlier in the day, thousands of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters clogged the streets in Islamabad.

Wearing caps and ribbons of party colour, holding portraits of their leaders, waving flags and chanting political slogans, they poured out at the famous D Chowk to give their leader a warm farewell.

Nawaz Sharif is the 15th prime minister in country’s 70-year history to be ousted before completing a full term.

The Supreme Court sacked him last month after an investigation into corruption allegations against him and his family, bringing his historic third term in power to an unceremonious end.

The deposed premier now intends to travel on the GT Road, which passes through the heartland of his party support, gathering tens of thousands on the way and holding a huge public show in PML-N stronghold of Lahore to prove his popularity and relevance to country’s politics.

The charged crowd kept sloganeering, and singing anthems in favour of the PML-N leader for hours as the caravan headed towards Rawalpindi at a snail’s pace.

“It’s the real JIT (joint investigation team). It’s the supreme court of the masses. People from all walks of life have thronged the venue to give their judgment [in favour of Nawaz],” said Muhammad Khan Nazir, an MNA from Waziristan who was participating in the rally.

He said around 200 vehicles would be joining the ex-PM’s convey to Lahore in the (Thursday) morning.

Nawaz Sharif briefly spoke to the people in Rawalpindi, saying he would soon present a roadmap to rid the nation of the problems it was facing.

About his disqualification, he said he was not expecting it after what he had done for Pakistan. That decision was not only an insult to an elected PM but also to the 200 million people who voted him to power.

“Come on people and make a promise with me - that you will support Nawaz Sharif to restore the respect of public mandate,” he said to a cheerful crowd on the Murree Road.

At the same time, however, he said he had no desire to become prime minister now.

The media channels covering the rally were sharply divided over the size of the crowed, some calling it a gathering of a few thousand and others terming it a ‘sea of people’.

Realistically speaking, the local party leadership as well as the PML-N chapters of AJK, KP and Fata remained quite successful in gathering an impressive number of people.

However, the number of female supporters was conspicuously small. The ex-PM’s convoy took almost three hours to leave the Constitution Avenue, where, among thousands of men, only a handful of women were seen holding banners in favour of Nawaz Sharif.

Thousands of police sealed off main streets in the capital and surrounding areas as fears lingered over security after a truck bomb exploded in Lahore Monday, killing one person and injuring dozens.

Sardar Ahmed from Rawal Town roped an effigy of PTI chief Imran Khan on his car and was inviting people to disgrace it.

“He (Imran) is responsible for the removal of our PM,” said Sardar.

The diehard supporter said Nawaz Sharif was above all the other leaders and court decision could not dent his popularity.

The political workers were seen rushing towards the Black Beamer carrying the deposed PM and being strictly guarded by the security personnel.

“Nawaz Sharif could be removed from the premiership but not from people’s hearts,” said Anwar Ali, who hails from AJK.

The law enforcement agencies staff kept facilitating the supporters of the ruling party on the way. Party activists wearing green caps and riding bikes were escorting the main convey.

“It is my wish that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remains prime minister till the end of the tenure,” Nawaz Sharif said in his brief remarks after a high-level party meeting before departing for his rally.

He expressed his confidence in the newly-elected premier, hoping Abbasi will complete the work that he [Nawaz] started.

Nawaz also said his brother Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the pride of Pakistan and Punjab, adding his work in the province has become a role model for others.

WELCOME in PINDI

Scores of party leaders and workers accorded a warm welcome to former prime minister upon his arrival at Faizabad Flyover.

The charged workers of PML-N showered rose petals on the convoy, which reached there from Islamabad’s D-Chowk covering just 24kms in five hours.

The workers were chanting slogans in favour of former premier and against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed – the duo which played key role in the dethronement of their leader.

Some of them were dancing around the cavalcade of Mian Nawaz Sharif, who also waved to the cheering supporters of his party from his vehicle.

Moving at a very slow pace due to rush of participants, the rally entered the limits of Rawalpindi from the federal capital around 5:30pm.

The whole Faizabad area and both sides of Murree Road were decorated with posters and hoardings carrying pictures of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, former federal minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, MNA Hanif Abbasi, Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Nasim, ex-MNA Malik Shakil Awan, MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed and other leaders.

Leaders’ speeches

A few ministers of the PML-N who were accompanying the former prime minister also addressed the media and supporters from their vehicles.

Addressing media persons, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi said he would give Nawaz Sharif unconditional support.

He said that he could resign from his office but would not leave his leader alone during his struggle for democracy.

“A large number of people from the twin cities and even other parts of the country have arrived here to support Mian Nawaz Sharif,” said minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry said that though Mian Nawaz Sharif accepted the verdict of the SC in the Panama Papers case, people of Pakistan have rejected it.

He said there was only one Prime Minister of Pakistan and he was Mian Nawaz Sharif. Tallal predicted it could take seven days to the rally to reach Lahore.

“The political opponents can witness the popularity of Mian Nawaz Sharif,” said Daniyal Aziz.

He claimed the ‘whole Pakistan’ was on road to see a glimpse of the former premier.

“The size of the rally is expanding with every passing minute and its getting out of control,” he said.

Abid Sher Ali, Minister of State for Power, was seen chanting slogans in favour of Nawaz and against political rivals Sheikh Rashid and Imran Khan, while standing on the rooftop of his vehicle.

Security arrangements

Local police had taken foolproof security arrangements for the convoy. Besides Special Branch officials, the personnel of other intelligence agencies were also in action to keep a watch.

Rescue 1122, ambulances and mobile jammer vehicles were also part of the security plan.

A helicopter kept hovering over the rally to monitor the security situation. The LEAs also checked the route with sniffer dogs and scanners.

Walkthrough gates were placed in Committee Chowk where participants of the rally were only allowed to go on Murree Road after comprehensive checking by the LEAs’ personnel.

Support from Murree

Earlier, the workers of the PML-N from Murree, Kotli Sattian and other parts of the city reached Faizabad in the shape of rallies.

They also brought dancing horses and drummers to give a warm welcome to their beloved leaders.

According to sources, the majority of supporters of the PML-N belonged to Murree, the home constituency of PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, provincial minister for labour and manpower.

Help me restore respect of public mandate: Nawaz





Israr Ahmed and RAHUL BASHARAT