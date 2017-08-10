ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today declared that it was within its jurisdiction to hear contempt of court proceedings. ECP issued Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairmna Imran Khan a notice in a contempt case against him.

The ECP had earlier kept back its ruling on the PTI chairman’s petition against the institution’s jurisdiction to hear court of contempt cases.

A show-cause notice was issued to the PTI chief by a five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan. Khan was reportedly directed to reply to a contempt petition against him by August 23.

At the last hearing on July 25, Khan's counsel Babar Awan adopted the grounds of argument that only the high court and Supreme Court can take up proceedings for contempt as per the Constitution.

He argued about the absence of a legal framework that gives ECP the authority to take up contempt proceedings, as the 1976 Contempt of Court ceases to exist.

On January 24th, a notice of contempt was issued to Imran Khan over his mudslinging the commission.

The petition again Khan was submitted by Akbar S Babar who had also filed the foreign funding case against the PTI leadership. Babar had informed the ECP that the PTI chief had accused the ECP of being biased in the foreign funding case following which his counsel tendered an apology with the commission.

The petitioner said in a TV interview that Khan said his counsel had apologized in a personal capacity and he had not apologized to the commission.

In light of the new rulings, the tribunal of ECP will continue the hearing of case against Khan.