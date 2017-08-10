ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday alleged that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was ‘damaging democracy’.

Speaking to journalists here, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah said that it was because of democracy that Sharif was elected prime minister thrice but he had never worked to strengthen the democratic process.

"Democracy gave so much to Nawaz Sharif but he never gave anything in return. He never gave importance to the parliament and tried to impose one-man show. He does not believe in parliament's supremacy," the PPP leader said.

Shah said that Sharif always tried to run the government in an undemocratic manner.

"When he is in power, he forgets everything but when he is out, he speaks of democracy. If there is a conspiracy against him why is he not naming the conspirators," the PPP leader said.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz Sharif left Islamabad for Lahore as thousands of supporters joined him chanting slogans in his favour.

The rally is expected to end in Lahore in at least two days as Sharif’s convoy crawled on the famous Grand Trunk Road.

Sharif had decided to reach out to the masses by travelling via GT Road last week.

He was originally scheduled to drive back to Lahore on August 6 but the plan was changed to attract public along the heavily populated areas across the GT Road.

Sharif had vacated the PM House on July 30th after his disqualification on July 28th by the Supreme Court for hiding assets.

Sharif later said he respected the Supreme Court’s verdict but had his reservations.

Khurshid Shah said Sharif was holding the GT Road rally for his political survival.

"This rally is his right. This is the only option for him to survive," he added.

The PPP leader said that now Sharif was remembering Zulfikar Ali Bhutto but never tried to follow the leader who was hanged for his commitment to democracy.

To a question, Shah said Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz would win the Lahore by-election, if she was nominated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said that the PPP would give a big surprise to the people in the next general elections.

"We have not struck any deal with anyone. The PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] is also in the opposition and we too are in the opposition. We are different parties and have different policies," Shah said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a British parliamentary delegation called on the PPP chief, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, here.

The delegation comprised of Andrew Gwynne, Asim Rashid Raja and Najabat Hussain, said a PPP statement.

Relations between Pakistan and Britain and issues of Pakistanis living abroad came under discussion, the statement said.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Matloob Inqalabi, Malik Tahir and Faisal Karim Kundi were also present on the occasion, the statement added.

Speaking to the delegation, the PPP chairman appreciated the work of Pakistanis living abroad for their services for the country.

He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made it possible for every citizen to acquire a passport thus facilitating Pakistanis to serve their country by sending their hard-earned money back to Pakistan and participating in improvement of country's economy.

Bilawal also spoke in detail about sacrifices rendered by Pakistanis in the war against terrorism.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman and PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi called on newly-appointed Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Al Malki and conveyed the greetings of the party leadership.





Shafqat Ali