LAHORE: A petition seeking life-time disqualification of chairman PTI Imran Khan and chief of Pakistan Awami League Shaikh Rasheed was accepted to be heard at Lahore High Court today.

Rana Alamdin Ghazi advocate filed an application arguing that Imran Khan and Shaikh Rasheed do not fulfill the criteria laid down in Articles 62, 63 of the constitution.

Respondents in the petition were Imran Khan, Shaikh Rasheed, Election Commission Pakistan, and others and stated that scandals involving women against Imran and Rasheed have been made public and a book in this regard also narrates the scandals of the two.

The petition will be heard by Chief Justice Lahore High Court Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.