Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday appointed Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as the Colonel Commandment of the Sindh Regiment, ISPR said in a statement.

According to the statement, Lt Gen Raza will retain his position as Commander of the Rawalpindi Corps while also serving in the Sindh Regiment as its senior-most general.

The ceremony took place in the Sindh Regimental Centre, Hyderabad and was attended by a large number of serving and retired officers as well as soldiers of the Sindh Regiment.

Gen Bajwa also laid flowers at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada at the Centre and paid tribute to the martyrs of the Sindh Regiment and lauded it for its contributions towards establishing peace in the country.