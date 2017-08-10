GUJRANWALA-Satellite town police registered a case against accused Arshad for committing a fraud worth millions of rupees.
Arshad Pakistani plundered about Rs20 million from the citizens in the name of "Lucky Committee" and fled away. On the applications from the citizens, police have registered a case and also made a written request to the Interior Ministry for including the name of the accused in Exit Control List (ECL).
GUJRANWALA-Satellite town police registered a case against accused Arshad for committing a fraud worth millions of rupees.