MIRPUR (AJK)-The water level in the Mangla Dam Wednesday rose to the level of 1,231.35 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, live storage capacity of 6.573 MAF, official sources said.

The sources told this Correspondent on Wednesday that the inflow of Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was recorded 27,600 cusecs with the outflows of 10,000 cusecs of water from the reservoir located in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir. Meanwhile, the overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Wednesday as under:

In the Indus River at Tarbela, inflow was 295300 cusecs and outflow 266200 cusecs; in Kabul at Nowshera, inflow was 47000 cusecs and outflows 47000 cusecs; in Jhelum River at Mangla, inflow was 27600 cusecs and outflow was 10000 cusecs; and in Chenab River at Marala, inflow was 86200 cusecs and outflow was 63100 cusecs.

In Jinnah Barrage, inflow was 311800 cusecs and outflow 303800 cusecs; in Chashma, inflow was 299900 cusecs and outflow 290600 cusecs; in Taunsa, inflow was 310000 cusecs and outflow 290000 cusecs; in Panjnad, Inflow was 78800 cusecs and outflow 63500 cusecs; at Guddu, inflow was 456500 cusecs and outflow 423400 cusecs; at Sukkur, inflow was 303300 cusecs and outflow 245600 cusecs; and at Kotri, inflow was 127100 cusecs and outflow was 87000.

At Tarbela, Minimum operating level 1380 feet, present level 1543.00 maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.774 million acre feet (MAF). At Mangla, Minimum operating level 1040 feet, present level 1231.35 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 6.573 MAF. At Chashma, minimum operating level 637 feet, present level 642.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.073 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows were gauged at 6.00 a.m on Wednesday, the sources added.

GANG BUSTED: Mirpur police Wednesday succeeded in busting an inter-provincial gang of motorbikes lifters and recovered 15 stolen bikes worth over Rs. 0.8 million from the custody of the accused, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim told this Correspondent here on Wednesday that a police party headed by Thothal (Mirpur) Police Station SHO Sub Inspector Mirza Muhammad Shabir, after a tip-off, raided and nabbed eight members of the gang of bikes lifters and recovered the stolen motorcycles, picked from various parts of the city.

The arrested accused included Riasat Ali of Dhairi Rustam Mirpur, Sagheer Mahmood of F/1 Sector, Faraz Ahmed. Ayaz of Bhimbher, Nauman Ejaz of Gujjar Khan, Aatif Mahmood of Kotli, Shahnawaz of Muzaffarabad and Ali Abbas of Hajipura Sialkot. The SSP said that the arrested accused have confessed of indulging in several other incidents of crimes during the preliminary probe. Further investigations are in progress after the accused were booked under the relevant laws, he added.