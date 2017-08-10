ISLAMABAD: Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marvi Memon stated on Thursday that Nawaz Sharif will make comeback with more enthusiasm and zeal.

She mocked those who claimed to not see people in the rally and told them to use ‘burnol’ since she has never seen such a heartwarming reception before.

People have come out to have one sight of their leader, she added.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif, who was ousted by Supreme Court (SC) under Article 62 1 (f) in Panama Leaks case, is leading a cavalcade that will be continuing its journey from Kacheri Chowk in Rawalpindi to Lahore.

Earlier addressing the party workers for the first time in his ‘GT Road homecoming rally’ at Committee Chowk, Nawaz Sharif criticized and mocked Supreme Court’s ground on which he was disqualified.

The former PM claimed that the people of Pakistan believe in his truth and sincerity and have not accepted the SC’s decision.

Furthermore he vowed to continue working for a better Pakistan and urged his party workers to contribute their efforts in this cause with him.

Nawaz had announced to resume the journey at Kacheri Chowk in Rawalpindi today at 11:00am.