ISLAMABAD:- Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has instructed her party workers not to attack media teams. In a tweet on Wednesday, she asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supporters to refrain from attacking or misbehaving with teams of media houses which are anti-PML-N. “Dear PMLN supporters, pls refrain from attacking or misbehaving with anti-N media houses. It's neither our party culture nor NS legacy. TY”– Monitoring desk

She stated that let the nation prove their rival parties wrong.

“Let the people of Pak prove them wrong. They can distort the facts but it won't be long before they may have to start speaking the truth,” she tweeted.