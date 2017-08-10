Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, took to Twitter in response to a tweet by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

Imran, one of the petitioners in the Panama Papers case that led to the disqualification of Nawaz, had criticised Nawaz’s homecoming rally from Islamabad to Lahore.

Maryam responded by saying that her father's struggle "is bigger than all of you stooges combined". 