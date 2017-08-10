Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, took to Twitter in response to a tweet by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

Imran, one of the petitioners in the Panama Papers case that led to the disqualification of Nawaz, had criticised Nawaz’s homecoming rally from Islamabad to Lahore.

Speaking from a bulletproof car doesnt inspire confidence in already-dwindling crowds. If you fear death you shdnt undertake "ppl's" rallies — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 10, 2017

Maryam responded by saying that her father's struggle "is bigger than all of you stooges combined".