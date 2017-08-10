ISLAMABAD - British Prime Minister Theresa May has congratulated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“During my times as Home Secretary and now as Prime Minister, I have had the privilege of working with your colleagues and predecessor to strengthen our bilateral relationship and to enhance our cooperation in areas of mutual importance. I continue to attach great importance to our relationship and the work we do together”, the British Prime Minister stated in her letter to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The British Prime Minister expressed: “The UK is, and will remain, a long-standing and dependable friend of Pakistan. We have deep ties as national, strong people to people links, and a shared history and future. This year is an especially important time to celebrate those ties. As your country celebrates its 70th anniversary, we also celebrate 70 years of our bilateral relationship. Our Commission in Islamabad and the Foreign Office in London have arranged a series of events in the UK and Pakistan to mark this special occasion, which have my full supports”. “I look forward to working with you to further deepen our historic relationship, and to build a secure, stable, and prosperous Pakistan”, further expressed the British Prime Minister.

I-DAY CEREMONY AT PARLIAMENT HOUSE

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Wednesday informed the Senate that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has formally given approval to hold flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day (14th August) in the precincts of the Parliament House to restore the event to its origin.

“I have been informed that PM had given orders of the shifting of flag hoisting ceremony at the Parliament House,” chairman told the house.

Earlier, Senate secretary, on the directions of Chairman Senate, had sent a reminder to the Prime Minister Office to seek response with regard to a letter of the chairman Senate on June 19, 2017 wherein he had proposed that flag hoisting ceremony on August 14, 2017 should be held in the precincts of the Parliament House to restore the event to its origin.

Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik on Tuesday, in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the Prime Minister, had said that till date no response had been conveyed to the letter of the Chairman Senate. The chairman’s June 19 letter said that during democratic governments flag hoisting was held in the parliamentary precincts to depict that this state was exercising its powers and authority through its chosen representatives. “Whereas, dictators made attempts to filch the mandate of the people by taking the ceremony behind closed doors,” he added. Mian Raza Rabbani in his letter had also mentioned that he had spoken to the Speaker of National Assembly who agreed with these views.