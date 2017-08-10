SIALKOT-All the greenbelts on main inter-city roads are continuously being ruined by animals like cows and sheep due to the slackness of Sialkot Municipal Corporation (MC).

According to a survey, almost all the plants and saplings in the greenbelts in Sialkot city have been ruined and eaten up by the cattle due to the alleged slackness of the officials of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

A few years ago, the TMA had established the greenbelts along all the main city roads including Kashmir Road, Defence Road, Khawaja Safdar Road, Paris Road, Khadim Ali Road, Gohadpur Road, Circular Road, Sardar Begum Hospital Road, Jail Road and Kutchery Road by planting saplings to give a fresh and beautiful look to the Sialkot city.

The Sialkot Municipal Corporation could not adopt a proper strategy to save these greenbelts from the cows. These greenbelts were speaking volume about the negligence of Municipal Corporation officials.

When contacted, Deputy Mayor Bashir Ahmed said that the Municipal Corporation would soon adopt some effective measures to save the greenbelts.

About two years ago, then DCO Dr Asif Tufail had ordered the TMA to make efforts to save the greenbelts and ordered a probe against the negligent officials of Sialkot TMA.

Local social, religious, business, political and educational circles of Sialkot have expressed grave concern over this miserable situation. They added that the Municipal Corporation has miserably failed in making the remedy measures to save the greenbelts. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and take stern action against negligent staff.