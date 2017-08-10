SHEIKHUPURA-The National Highways and Motorway Police N-5 North Zone has chalked out a detailed traffic plan for 10th of August, 2017. Processions and rallies are expected to use GT Road in huge volumes due to which routine traffic can possibly be disturbed and severe blockage could be encountered from Jhelum to Gujranwala GT Road.

However, Jhelum to Rawalpindi and Gujranwala to Lahore GT Road will remain open for routine traffic. Commuters willing to travel in between Lahore, Rawalpindi & Gujranwala are advised to use Motorway (M-2). As huge volumes of traffic are expected to ply in between Jhelum to Gujranwala, general public is requested to avoid unnecessary travel on GT Road. As informed by PRO NH&MP, all traffic plying on GT Road will be diverted to Motorway from Kala Shah Kaku Interchange.

Traffic will also be diverted from Chan Da Qilla to Gujranwala Bypass and Khyali Bypass to Sheikhupura which can join Motorway. Besides this, traffic will also be diverted from Alam Chowk to Hafizabad and Ali Pur Chowk to Alipur Chattha which can join Motorway or rejoin GT Road through Shaheen Chowk. Traffic from Gujranwala shall be diverted to Noora Kot which can join GT Road through Cheema Chowk and traffic diverted from Lala Mussa City through Dinaga Road and traffic diverted from Shaheen Chowk will rejoin GT Road from Kharian.

All types of heavy traffic is strictly restricted to use GT Road. Before start of traveling, must check traffic plan of GT Road from motorway police helpline “130” or get information through electronic media, the police advised. NH&PM officers directed that all necessary measures be taken for the safety and security of road users so that the commuters may feel sense of security while traveling on Motorways. Moving violations should be checked strictly, over speeding and overloading should be checked and controlled, it was disclosed NH&MP spokesman while talking to this scribe.