ISLAMABAD: The Chief Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sardar Raza has stated that EVM system and biometric machines would be used in the NA-120 election.

NADRA was put to task by ECP of providing the data regarding voters list.

The by-election will be held on September 17, to fill the seat left vacant after the disqualification of PM Nawaz Sharif by Supreme Court in the Panama Leaks scandal.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Law Minister Zahid Hamid worked on building consensus of latest electoral reforms, which were finalized by the ECP.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed held reservations but it didn’t get much attention as majority of the resolution points were considered acceptable by the political parties.

