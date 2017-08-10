HAFIZABAD-PML-N believed in stability and progress of the country and has always promoted the politics of principles and raised the living standard of the masses by providing infrastructure, healthcare and education in even remote areas of the country, said Federal Minster for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar said.

She said that although the PML-N and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif have accepted the court verdict in letter and spirit but the masses have not accepted the verdict. He said that the PML-N government is committed to public service and no conspirator can stop it. “We respect the public mandate and would come up to the expectations of masses by thwarting every conspiracy of the vested interests.” She further said that the party with the active support of electorates would not yield to pressure of conspirator. Although they have ousted Nawaz Sharif from premiership yet they have actually done a great favour as the masses are wide awake and they would cast their vote to the PML-N in the next general election due to unprecedented development in the whole country and also in sympathy due to his uncalled for ouster. She declared that Mian Nawaz Sharif would again be elected Prime Minster of Pakistan with the support of masses. She was addressing a big gathering of PML-N activists and citizens in the Fawara Chowk here Monday evening.

She said that though Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was ousted but he is reigning the hearts of millions of masses.

Earlier, the federal minster was given rousing welcome when she arrived at Khanqa Dogran Interchange after her elevation as Federal Minster. She was Minster of State in the cabinet of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. She was brought to the city in a big procession of PML-N activists including MC Chairman Haji Jamshed Abbas Thaheem, Amjad Parvaiz Chatha, Hafiz Shafiq-ur-Rehman and brought her to the Fawara Chowk where the activists chanted slogans of Wazeer-i-Azam Nawaz Sharif and Saira Afzal Tarar and danced on the tune of drums and performed traditional bhangra.