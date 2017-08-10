Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was welcomed to a huge ovation from his supporters as he reached his stopover near Jhelum en route to Lahore.

Nawaz will spend the night at Tulip hotel near Jhelum and will resume his homecoming rally, which began on Wednesday from the capital Islamabad, tomorrow morning.

“There is only one prime minister and his name his Nawaz Sharif,” supporters of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) shouted in unison.

Among those who welcomed the former premier in Jhelum was lawmaker Anusha Rehman who said the people’s court had announced its verdict in Nawaz’s favour.

“The gathering here is a testimony to the popularity of Nawaz Sharif. He is indeed the prime minister of hearts,” Rehman told The Nation.

Nawaz, 67, addressed supporters from inside his vehicle before finally delivering a speech in Jhelum where he decried ouster. "Why I was removed? Because I brought investment in CPEC," he said.