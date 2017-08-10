An important meeting was held in Punjab House of Rawalpindi during which plans of Nawaz Sharif’s ‘homecoming rally’ were discussed.

According to reports, ousted Prime Minister is not pleased with Rawalpindi leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as it remained unable to gather and mobilize large number of party workers in the rally.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Marvi Memon, Amir Muqam, Zaeem Qadri and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider were present in the meeting.

The local leaders of PML-N could not gather party workers for the rally, reports stated. Furthermore, plan regarding Nawaz Sharif’s tonight stay were also discussed.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday started a political procession to Lahore, weeks after he was deposed by the Supreme Court.

Starting from Islamabad, the rally moved grindingly slow - only to reach nearby Rawalpindi by the night, where the leadership decided to stay and resume the journey in the morning.

The Supreme Court sacked him last month after an investigation into corruption allegations against him and his family, bringing his third term in power to an unceremonious end.

The deposed premier now intends to travel on the GT Road, which passes through the heartland of his party support, holding a huge public show in PML-N stronghold of Lahore to prove his popularity and relevance to country’s politics.

About his disqualification, he said he was not expecting it after what he had done for Pakistan. That decision was not only an insult to an elected PM but also to the 200 million people who voted him to power.

“Come on people and make a promise with me - that you will support Nawaz Sharif to restore the respect of public mandate,” he said to a cheerful crowd on the Murree Road.