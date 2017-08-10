Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi said that former PM Nawaz Sharif will file a plea for review of Supreme Court’s Panama case verdict which ousted him.

Abbasi is of the view that Nawaz Sharif has full right to defend himself in front of the full bench of SC in the review petition in order to seek a different order and reversal of the disqualified verdict by five bench judges.

According to media reports, he said in an interview that although Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified in accordance with the apex court’s decision, people from different areas of Pakistan do not accept this decision and are against this verdict. Therefore it is the responsibility of the Supreme Court to consider this review petition as a special one.

He also addressed the issue of resident visa and explained that Nawaz had acquired the visa when he was in exile and at that time he was not the prime minister of Pakistan.

He was ousted and disqualified on the basis that he did not take salary from his son’s company and did not show it in his assets, he added.

PM also said that the Dubai government had issued millions of resident visas in a specific period of time and there is no law in Pakistan that hinders acquisition of such facility.