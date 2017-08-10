KARAK - Three councillors belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with an independent councillor submitted a no-confidence motion in district council against the district nazim belonging to their own party.

According to the details, opposition against the district nazim further intensified after he presented in the house budget for the year 2017-18. The councillors who submitted the no-confidence motion against the nazim alleged him of corruption.

The three PTI district councillors, Azmat Khattak, district councillor form Mithakhel, Sikandar Azam, district councillor from Mianki and Malik Abdul Wahab, district councillor from Warana Ahmadabad, Malik Qasim Khan, and one independent councillor from Takht-i-Nusrati Abdus Saeed submitted the no-confidence motion against the setting District Nazim Dr Umer Daraz Khattak.

They presented 21 points charge sheet against the district nazim and claimed that he was involved in misuse of public money. They further alleged that the district nazim had consumed funds of annual development programme (ADP) for fiscal year 2016-17 without approval of the district council.

They claimed that they had already moved the case of misappropriation of funds of the ADP to Local Council Board, Peshawar for taking appropriate action against the district nazim.

They added that the district councillors had no say in the district council. They claimed that they had not been consulted in preparation of annual budget for the fiscal year 2017-18 and also they had been kept deprived of the funds. They said that funds were being given only to a few blue-eyed councillors.

In this regard, secretary district council and Assistant Director Local Government Mujahid Khattak informed the local media that with signatures of PTI’s three district councillors and one independent councillor, an application for vote of no confidence had been submitted with him against the district nazim on August 7 but they had raised few reservations over the application.

He elaborated that the application was on plain paper, not on the letter head, and the membership cards of the district councillors and their Identity cards were not attached with the application.

Khattak said that when the councillors would complete the requirements, a meeting of the district council would be called for the vote of no confidence.