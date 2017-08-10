The former Pakistani ambassador to the US Sherry Rehman took note of the flexes erected in ‘Grand Trunk (GT) Road homecoming’ that do not display Indian held Kashmir (IHK) as part of Pakistan.

Rehman raised an outrage on twitter and demanded an explanation off the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

What is this? Noon posters today minus the map of Kashmir! The explanation better be good pic.twitter.com/rDMIwO9pzd — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 9, 2017

Nawaz Sharif is leading a convoy from Islamabad to Lahore after he was disqualified by the election commission on July 28 following order of the top court in Panama Leaks case under Article 62 and Article 63 of the constitution.

The rally is expected to enter Lahore within two days after which the ousted premier will head to his residence in Raiwind.