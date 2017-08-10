LAHORE - While former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is out on the roads to present his disqualification case to the masses, opposition parties are not on the same page regarding their future course of action.

Various parties approached by The Nation yesterday had different ideas about the future strategy with nothing in common among them.

PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, for example, was ecstatic over the disqualification of the three-time premier, but was not clear as to what his party would do in future to take the democratic process forward.

Bilawal Bhutto is going to lead some rallies in various cities, but the purpose of the exercise is not very clear. It is also not clear what the PPP’s course of action would be in case the former prime minister files a review petition with the Supreme Court against his ouster.

The PTI has already started a membership campaign in different cities and the party chairman is set to address rallies in different cities after Eidul Azha. PTI senior leader Chaudhry Sarwar claimed his party was the most popular in the country and would form the next government. According to him, PTI alone could defeat PML-N in the Punjab.

Jamaat-i-Islami is determined to focus on the process of accountability to cleanse the political system. JI leader Ameerul Azeem said all corrupt elements should be ousted from politics before the general elections to be held in the second half of the next year. He said the JI was in contact with different parties, including religious organizations, for alliance. There was also a possibility of alliance with PTI, he added.

PML-Q says it will try to bring all opposition parties on the same platform. At present, PML-Q, PAT, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen and Sunni Ittehad Council are on the same page, but they are not in a position to mount pressure on PML-N for lack of their following in the masses. However, with the return of Dr Tahirul Qadri from Canada and his resolve to work against the PML-N government, the situation is likely to witness a change. There are reports that he would contact all opposition parties and launch a protest campaign over the Model Town incident.

PAT spokesperson Noorullah Siddique said Dr Qadri would announce the party strategy on Friday, the day Nawaz Sharif is expected to reach Lahore. “Dr Sahib will make an important announcement on that day at a press conference,” he told The Nation.

PML-Q senior leader Kamil Ali Aga said his party leadership had planned to hold meetings with the leaders of main stream parties in next two weeks. “Our main objective is to unite the opposition parties on a single platform before the next elections. We want the parties against corruption should unite on a joint platform and contest elections on this agenda,” Kamil said.

