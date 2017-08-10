Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has left for Lahore from Punjab House Rawalpindi in his 'homecoming rally'.

The caravan of Sharif started moving towards Kachehri Chowk of the twin city. Earlier, it was reported that he will leave at 11 am. High security arrangements have been conducted by the police for this rally.

According to media reports it is expected that Nawaz Sharif will address his party workers at different spots while the last stop will be taken at Jehlum where he will once again address the public.

He will stay over night in Jehlum, PML-N sources stated.

The PML-N workers started gathering outside Punjab House early morning today while the party leadership including Marvi Memon, Amir Muqam, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider reached at the house.

An important meeting was held before the departure of Nawaz Sharif. The reports suggested that former premier is unhappy from local leadership of Rawalpindi which remained unable to gather and mobilize the party workers in large numbers.