Pakistan's 'Mother Taresa' Dr Ruth Pfau passed away today due to illness. Doctor originally from Germany shifted to Pakistan in 1960 and started her fight against leprosy resulted in end of disease in Pakistan. 

Dr. Pfau, the founder of National Leprosy Control Programme was in charge of the Marie Adelaide Society of Pakistan (MASP), where leprosy patients were treated.

Pakistanis including politicians, Chief of Army Staff, celebrities and people from other walks of life paid tribute to her on twitter. 