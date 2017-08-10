Pakistan's 'Mother Taresa' Dr Ruth Pfau passed away today due to illness. Doctor originally from Germany shifted to Pakistan in 1960 and started her fight against leprosy resulted in end of disease in Pakistan.

Dr. Pfau, the founder of National Leprosy Control Programme was in charge of the Marie Adelaide Society of Pakistan (MASP), where leprosy patients were treated.

Pakistanis including politicians, Chief of Army Staff, celebrities and people from other walks of life paid tribute to her on twitter.

Prayers for Dr Ruth Pfua. "We shall remember you as Ambassador of humanity and for selfless services to the people of Pakistan. RIP", COAS. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) August 10, 2017





Saddened to learn of Dr Ruth Pfau's passing. Her spirit of selfless dedication leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 10, 2017





She came to Pakistan 56 years ago and spent her life looking after the diseased and dispossessed. We owe u a debt of gratitude Dr Ruth Pfau???? — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 10, 2017





Dr Ruth Pfau helped &looked after some of the most marginalised in Pakistani society.We should all take up her mantle. May she rest in peace — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) August 10, 2017





I was doing a story on Afghan refugee camps in Karachi and came across Dr Ruth Pfau, one of the few people helping the camps, ten years ago — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) August 10, 2017





Selfless dedication 2 serving humanity,Dr Ruth pfau's untiring efforts 2fight leprosy in Pakistan will go down in the annals of history RIP — Sharmila faruqi (@sharmilafaruqi) August 10, 2017





Saddened to hear about Dr Ruth Pfau passing away. It is people like her who make the world a better place to live in — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 10, 2017





Pakistani lepers’ light Dr Ruth Pfau is no more. Thank you doctor. We are indebted. pic.twitter.com/AWXYxZdCfG — Ali Salman Alvi (@alisalmanalvi) August 10, 2017





A symbol of untiring commitment to humanity - Dr Ruth Pfau has died. We are the poorer for this loss — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 10, 2017





She revolutionized leprosy treatment in Pakistan. Today she went home to her Maker. We'll miss you, Dr. Ruth Pfau. Shukriya and danke schon. pic.twitter.com/VmfzeM3Mla — Bina Shah (@BinaShah) August 10, 2017





An angel meets her Creator. Dr Ruth Pfau is no more. #RIP #Lepersy — Naveed Ahmadنويدأحمد (@naveed360) August 10, 2017





عجیب کافر تھی جو مسلمانوں کے لئے اپنی زندگی وقف کر دی. https://t.co/iyyBt3XSHp — Sanam Jung (@SanamJungPK) August 10, 2017





RIP Dr. Ruth Pfau



She served this nation selflessly for 50 years. We will never forget her services & she will live in our hearts forever! pic.twitter.com/wZVV6voSQN — Sanam Baloch (@SanamBalochfans) August 10, 2017





Really sorry to hear about Dr Ruth Pfau.. What an incredible life she lived in the service of suffering humanity! She will be dearly missed. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 10, 2017



