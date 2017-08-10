Dr. Ruth Pfau, the ‘Mother Teresa’ of Pakistan has passed away at age of 87 today, media reported.

She was admitted in a private hospital yesterday after her health deteriorated.

She had been leading the fight against leprosy in Pakistan since 1960. Her funeral will be offered at St. Patrick’s Church on August 19.

Dr. Pfau, the founder of National Leprosy Control Programme was in charge of the Marie Adelaide Society of Pakistan (MASP), where leprosy patients were treated.

She was born in Germany but shifted to Pakistan in 1960 and was given Pakistani citizenship in 1988. It was due to her long struggle that country remained successful defeating leprosy.

