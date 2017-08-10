ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued directives to all cable TV operators across Pakistan not to violate laws and to refrain from being part of any illegal activity including disturbing, shuffling or repositioning the transmission of PEMRA's licenced TV channels, illegally off-airing of transmission and complete suspension of transmission.

In a statement, PEMRA has reiterated that it is determined to enforce and establish its writ and strict legal action will be initiated against the licencees or any other element found involved in the above-mentioned violation which may include imposition of fine and/or suspension of revocation of licence.