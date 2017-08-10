ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking to PTV here Wednesday said that people’s court had exonerated Nawaz Sharif as those who voted for him knew that he had done no corruption and the solidarity shown by them today proved that beyond any iota of doubt.

She said that the whole nation today witnessed the trust that the people had in Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said that thousands of people by joining the caravan of Nawaz Sharif had expressed their abiding love for their beloved leader and they were yearning to have a glimpse of him and hearing his voice. She said that nobody had given them any call and the people had come on their own to participate in the rally.

She observed that when the caravan started from Islamabad, the people who had come from all over the country exhibited their spontaneous love for Nawaz Sharif and it was due to the huge number of people that the caravan could not reach in time at the destination where Nawaz Sharif had to address the people at 4.30 PM. She said that Nwaz Sharif would deliver his first address at Committee Chowk as per schedule but his security was top priority.

Dismissing the notion regarding clash between the state institutions, she said that Nawaz Sharif had always shown unmitigated respect for the institutions and upheld the law. If he had desired clash with the institutions he would not have appeared before them, She added.

The minister said that feelers about clash between the institutions were being bandied around by those elements who had ridiculed the institutions, hung their dirty linen on the premises of SC and attacked the parliament and PTV headquarters.

Marriyum said that Nawaz Sharif was going home and the rally in no way could be construed as protest against any institution. She said that the obtaining atmosphere was not orchestrated deliberately but it was a natural reaction of the people adding that whenever Nwaz would come out it would lead to enhancement in the enthusiasm of the people.

The MOS said that it was advised not to travel through GT road for security reasons but due to the love and demand of the people it was decided to oblige the people. She said that the response given to the former Prime Minister by the people had proven beyond doubt that people loved Nawaz Sharif from the core of their hearts and acknowledged what he had done for the country.

The minister said that people had mandated him to rule for five years and due to the policies that he initiated during the last four years the country had embarked on the road to sustained economic development which was unprecedented and no previous government could boast of similar achievement.

