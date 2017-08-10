Mianwali - A fighter pilot of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) embraced martyrdom when his plane crashed near Mianwali while on a routine operational flight, said a statement issued by the air force's media wing on Wednesday, reported a private TV channel.

Wing Commander Mohammad Shahzad was flying an F-7 aircraft when it reportedly encountered a technical fault and crashed near Sabzazar area of Mianwali late on Tuesday.

The body of the deceased pilot was recovered from the site of the incident and shifted to PAF’s MM Alam Base in Mianwali, where the funeral was offered, said the statement.

An investigation into the crash has been launched by the air force.

F-7PGs were first inducted in the PAF in 2002 as a replacement for the F-6, which were then decommissioned. The trainer FT-7PGs came later. The PAF had previously operated F-7Ps.

