ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif had the full right to defend himself before the full bench of the Supreme Court in the review petition, seeking reversal of an earlier disqualification order by a five-judge bench.

He said though the government had fully implemented the apex court's verdict but the people from different sections of the society had not accepted it. Even various political parties and people with unbiased approach had also raised their concerns, he added.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, the prime minister said the Supreme Court had the responsibility to decide the review petition as among other pending cases, it had treated that case as a special one.

The Supreme Court itself became a prosecutor in the case, he said in reply to a query and said that the PML-N government had completely implemented it.

The prime minister to another question about resident visa issue, said Nawaz [harif had acquired the visa when he was not a prime minister of the country and was in exile. He was declared disqualified for not accepting salary from his son's company and not declaring it as his asset, he added.

The Dubai government, he said, had issued millions of resident visas and those were for a specific period. There was no law in Pakistan to bar acquiring such facility, he explained.

The prime minister said the verdict could not be applied to all. Half of Pakistan could stand disqualified if such law was applied as the nature of the cases varied.

He further said that he wanted the parliament to examine the issue of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution as there were a lot of ambiguities in their implementation with varying interpretations.

"A clarity is required on the issue. A thing in the Constitution, which could not be implemented due to its ambiguities, must be clarified. But it requires consensus among the stakeholders," he added.

The prime minister, referring to the constitutional articles, said such obscurity or clerical mistake could put a person in jeopardy. He cited the disqualification of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by saying that the aforementioned article was invoked for not withdrawing salary from his son's company.

The Constitution was a living document and it could be amended in view of the changing requirements, he added.

MUQAM LEADS WORKERS RALLY FROM PESHAWAR

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Amir Muqam on Wednesday claimed that the party workers were ready to die for their leader Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Muqam said this while leading a group of the party workers before leaving for Islamabad to join the rally led by Mian Nawaz Sharif heading to Lahore through GT Road.

Scores of vehicles in shape of convoys from Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar and Hazara division of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Fata gathered near Swabi Interchange, a gateway from KP province to Punjab.

In the convoys, the PML-N workers chanted slogans in favour of the ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and PML-N. Muqam led a convoy of party workers from Peshawar to Islamabad.

While talking to media on the occasion, Muqam asserted that they would show PTI chief Imran Khan that people of KO were also with Nawaz Sharif. “People are going along with Nawaz Sharif out of their love and loyalty with him. We are committed to the public and not to the opposition. Nawaz Sharif was PM and would also be in future,” he said. “Slogans of Nawaz Sharif Zindabad are being raised in KP,” he said.

Similarly, small convoys of PML-N supporters from various parts of KP were also reportedly reaching the federal capital to express solidarity with their leader, whereas camps had also been formed to welcome the rallies.

The PML-N leader blamed Imran Khan of having double standards, saying Imran Khan had paralysed Islamabad during his 128-day protest sit-in at D-Chowk.

We are taking out this rally from KP without any government machinery, Muqam said, adding that during the PTI sit-in, CM KP Khattak had used government resources on his rally to the federal capital.

He said that those tactics were legal for Imran Khan, but objections are being raised when Nawaz Sharif is returning back to his home. “People are just going along with Nawaz Sharif in love and loyalty with him. We are committed to the public and not to the opposition, he maintained.