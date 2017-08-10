A hand grenade was recovered today from a Nullah in Peshawar University (PU), said police.

According to Peshawar police, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team reached the site as soon as the grenade was recovered.

PU is located near the tribal area of Khyber Agency which has been targeted by terrorism and militancy.

However, Pakistan Army has been engaged in anti-militancy and terrorism operation in Khyber Agency for last few years and currently Operation Khyber 4 is going on to clear some areas of the agency from militants and IS fighters.