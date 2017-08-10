ISLAMABAD - While the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is on his way to Lahore via GT Road, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday in the Senate, asked the former premier to admit that he was behind the dislodging of Benazir Bhutto twice and Yousuf Raza Gilani once from office of the PM in connivance with judiciary and the army.

The demand of the PPP, the major opposition party in the house, came on the opening day of the specially requisitioned session to discuss post-Panama verdict situation amid near consensus of both sides of the aisle that the parliament should bring new legislation for across the board accountability including that of the judiciary, the army, the politicians and other segments of the society.

Aitzaz Ahsan, the leader of the house in the Senate, taking part in the debate on the measures to combat corruption with focus on offshore companies and bringing a new across the board accountability mechanism asked the former prime minister to admit mistakes of the past before his supporters, while he is on his way to Lahore.

Putting his three demands before the PML-N, Ahsan said that Nawaz Sharif should at least admit that “he had a role in connivance with the judiciary and the military establishment in dislodging three civilian governments of [the] PPP including two of Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and that of PM Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.”

He further said: “The fourth time Nawaz Sharif got money amounting to Rs9.5 million from the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) to rig the elections of 1990.”

The PPP leader said that if Nawaz Sharif did not want to apologise to the nation; he should at least admit his mistake publicly.

Senator Ahsan also asked the PML-N to explain against whom the former PM was holding a rally.

“Name it, whether it is against the judiciary or the army,” he asked.

Ahsan said that the government was free to introduce legislation for across the board accountability if it understood that only civilians were held accountable or victimised.

The PPP leader said that the start of the Nawaz Sharif’s rally was disappointing and the slow pace of the caravan was because of the low number of participants.

Giving his opinion on the Panama case verdict, he said that the SC had convicted former PM on genuine grounds.

He also rejected criticism of the ruling party on the formation of the JIT on Panama case for having its two members from the intelligence agencies.

Ahsan said that the government itself had included the same members in the JIT on Dawn leaks.

“The claim of the PML-N was wrong that only Sharif was held accountable among more than 400 Pakistanis whose names appeared in the Panama scandal as the sitting government is responsible to hold all of them accountable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Zahid Hamid concluding the debate said that the new draft legislation on accountability was ready with the parliamentary committee.

At the same time, he pointed out that Sindh, where PPP had the government perhaps did not want such law as the provincial assembly has “illegally” repealed the federal law — the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

Hamid also said that the government was ready to debate on the articles 62 and 63 regarding “Sadiq and Amin”.

The government does not agree with the judgement due to a number of genuine reasons and the element of the fair trial of Sharif family would be missing in the accountability courts because of the monitoring mechanism of the Supreme Court, he said.

The law minister said that the government wanted to complete other tasks at legislative front including electoral reforms bills.

He regretted that despite there was consensus among the parliamentary parties on electoral reforms as the sub-committee met for 93 time and the main committee for 27 times but at the end, the PTI came with its dissent note for unknown reasons. Hamid said that another bill for an amendment in the law to give right to appeal in those cases where SC used to take suo motu notices was also under consideration.

He further said that the opposition’s rhetoric was wrong that the government was not serious in the past to amend the articles 62 and 63.

Hamid also informed the house about the government’s effort including the signing of different conventions and multilateral agreements for exchange of information about those Pakistanis who had offshore wealth.

Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Zafarul Hq after the conclusion of the debate said that the opposition had given very personalised remarks about former prime minister’s rally towards Lahore.

He said that every lawmaker had a constituency and the whole of Pakistan was considered any prime minister’s constituency and Nawaz Sharif had the right to go back to his constituency after his ouster.

Earlier, lawmakers across the aisle, while taking part in the debate had a consensus that there should be a law for across the board accountability.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar said that no accountability mechanism would arouse any credibility unless it also brought under its ambit the judges and generals that had traditionally been treated as sacred cows.

He said that lawmakers had a historic opportunity before the bipartisan Parliamentary Committee on Accountability comprising members from both houses to call a spade a spade and make anti-corruption legislation that applied to all strata of society.

Babar said that the parliamentary committee had agreed on all sections of draft legislation and only the clause pertaining to the definition of holder of public office remained to be sorted out.

If the bipartisan committee failed in giving the nation an across the board accountability mechanism then no one else but the parliament will have itself to blame, he said

“Huge difference between assets and income is not the only yardstick for measuring corruption. Huge assets are also accumulated through apparently legal mechanism like the SROs and rules and regulations framed by some entities to benefit its serving and retired employees in extraordinary ways,” Babar said.

He called for probing the legality of such SROs and rules that doled out huge compensation by way of monetary benefits or land allotment to serving and retired employees. PML-M Senator Lt Gen (retired) Abdul Qayyum said that abrogation of constitution was also corruption.

“And in this corruption, politicians, judiciary and those who remained legal aides of dictators were also involved,” he said, adding that it was wrong to say in the broader sense that army generals were involved in corruption.

Senators Mohsin Aziz and Sirajul Haq also asked for holding all those accountable who were named in Panama Papers.

The newly-appointed Federal Minister Mushahidullah Khan said that if SC verdict was on genuine grounds, then people would not have come out on roads to take part in Nawaz Sharif’s rally. The only purpose was the ouster of Nawaz Sharif, he said.

JUI-F Senator Hafiz Hamdullah said that whenever any premier talked about civilian supremacy, he was ousted on grounds of alleged corruption like what has happened in case of Nawaz Sharif.

He condemned the decisions given by the judiciary in the past including verdicts of Justice (retd) Moulvi Mushtaq and Justice (retd) Munir Ahmed.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman deplored that Nawaz Sharif had welcomed the decision of the court that ousted then PM Yousaf Raza Gilani and had also went to the court in memogate scandal.

Imran Mukhtar