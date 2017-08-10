TOBA TEK SINGH-A Toba based NGO - Ravi Foundation Pakistan (RFP) has launched a project titled "Community Preparedness for Disaster Risk Reduction for Livestock and Pet Animals in District Tharparkar, Sindh."

RFP Chairperson Rafia Ashfaq told the media on Wednesday at Press Club that the project launching seminar was organised a few days ago at Dhabi village of Union Council (UC) Mithrio Bhatti, Mithi tehsil in Tharparkar district. The seminar was attended by a large number of locals and the government officials.

She said that animals' rights were highlighted at the seminar and the participants were told their duty in this regard. She added that Mithi Veterinary Officer Dr Ashok Kumar informed the participants aims and objectives of the project. "A briefing session was also held by Dr Mevaram, a livestock expert, wherein the participants were taught treatment of different diseases of the livestock," she added.