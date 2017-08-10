ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed a petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), asking the electoral body to restrain former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from leading or taking part in political activities.

The petition was prepared by Babar Awan, and was submitted by party’s contender for forthcoming NA-120 by-poll in Lahore, Yasmin Rashid, under Section 5 of the Political Parties Order 2002.

The petition was filed hours before Nawaz left for his “homecoming” rally for Lahore from Islamabad via the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

The petitioner argued that the former premier be declared ineligible for membership of any political party on the basis of disqualification, and the party carrying his name should be enlisted as a banned organisation.

The petition further demanded that using Nawaz’s name for the party must be declared as contrary to law and Constitution.

On July 28th, a five-member Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Papers case of the Sharif family’s offshore assets had disqualified Nawaz from the PM’s office.





Our Staff Reporter