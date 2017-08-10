SIALKOT-PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has started his journey to the Adiyala Jail, and that he has become zero from hero.

She said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to see his whole family in power by using all the governmental resources. She stated this while talking to the newsmen at her political Dera in village Koobey Chak near Sialkot. She said that Nawaz Sharif is making useless efforts to again become hero after being zero after being disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

She said that the “show of power” by the Nawaz Sharif on the roads was totally against the verdict given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan against Nawaz Sharif. Awan added that the Sharif family wanted to prolong the family’s monarchy of power.

She alleged that the Nawaz Sharif was implementing the agenda of Indian Prime Minister Moodi for damaging the democracy and democratic system in Pakistan. She accused Nawaz Sharif of putting Pakistan into dangers by doing the negative politics after being disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

She said that PTI’s dissident MNA Aysha Gulalai was also working on anti PTI political agenda by the PML-N. She also asked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to also establish a probing committee for conducting a high level inquiry into the allegations leveled by Aysha Ahad against Hamza Shehbaz as well.