GUJRANWALA-The traffic police issued traffic plan on Wednesday for 10th and 11th of August to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the PML-N rally.

According to the plan, Rawalpindi-Lahore traffic will use motorway while in the city, citizens will be asked to travel on link roads instead of GT Road.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Asif Zafar Cheema told the media that one SSP, six DSPs, 42 senior traffic wardens, 317 wardens, and 216 junior wardens will perform duty during the PML-N rally.

In the meanwhile, the district administration sealed the general bus stand. A large number of policemen have been deployed at the entry and exit points of the bus stand and no vehicle is being allowed to enter the bus stand.

The official sources said that former premier Nawaz Sharif would stay at Gujranwala for a night and the bus stand will be used as parking stand for vehicles of the PML-N rally.

Local PML-N leaders have also completed all arrangements to accord warm welcome to their leader on Thursday (today). The rally’s route has been decorated with huge hoardings and banners.

Besides, police and the administration have installed CCTV cameras at main points of the route. Two control rooms have also been set up at the DC and CPO’s offices to monitor movement of the suspects.

At least 398 Rescue 1122 officials will also be deployed, from Wazirabad to Sadoki, on GT Road. Twenty-five ambulances and 13 fire brigade vehicles will be there so that any untoward incident could be responded.