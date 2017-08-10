RAWALPINDI: Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique seemed to have lost his balance and toppled over from the roof of a vehicle during ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's rally late Wednesday night.

Rafique was trying to get down from the roof of the car when his foot slipped and he tumbled to the ground, taking a police officer down with him.

Both the minister and the police officer are reported to have suffered no harm.

Rafique hurried into the container of the former prime minister after his stumble.

Khawaja Saad Rafique is a veteran Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and is a member of the National Assembly from Lahore.