ISLAMABAD - Taking a swipe at ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s GT Road rally, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid termed it a flop show.

Speaking to a private television channel, the AML chief said, “I have never seen such a flop show. People are returning to their homes while Sharif’s caravan comprising of more vehicles than people is moving at snail’s pace. It is his ploy to strike a deal like National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to get away with the corruption charges.”

Rashid said that Sharif did not want Supreme Court’s monitoring judge to oversee National Accountability Bureau (NAB) proceedings in the cases involving him and his family members. He said that Sharif despite being the three-time Prime Minister failed to bring out an impressive number of people.

“I can also bring out 10,000 people,” he added.

He said that he would approach the Supreme Court, requesting it to declassify the Volume-X of the Panama JIT report. “If Sharif’s counsel can be shown the classified part of the JIT report, why cannot I,” he questioned.





NNI