ISLAMABAD: The candidates for the NA-120 by-election will start submitting nomination papers from today.

After the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister of Pakistan in the Panama Leaks scandal by SC, the seat was left vacant.

About thirty-five candidates have reportedly received nomination papers for the by-poll. The election is scheduled to be held on September 17.

The submission of the papers will take place between August 10-12.

During 15 to 17 August the papers will be scrutinized. The final list of candidates will be released on August 26 according to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In an interesting turn of events, PML-N has finalized Sharif’s wife, Kalsoom Nawaz, to be the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for the NA-120 by-poll.