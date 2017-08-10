SRINAGAR - Government forces shot dead three freedom fighters in Indian Kashmir Wednesday, police said, two days after soldiers killed five people along the de-facto border with Pakistan.

Inspector general of police Muneer Ahmed Khan said soldiers and police cordoned off a residential area after receiving information there were armed men.

"During the patrol three men were found right outside a house and they were killed in a short and good operation," Khan told AFP.

"All the three were locals," he said.

The deaths sparked clashes between government forces and residents of the area, near the town of Tral, where locals threw stones and shouted slogans against Indian rule.

Tral was the home town of Burhan Wani, a hugely popular Kashmiri leader whose death last year at the hands of security forces sparked months of deadly protests in Kashmir.

The latest incident came two days after Indian soldiers killed five unknown combatants as they tried to ‘cross the Line of Control’ (LoC) that divides the disputed territory with Pakistan.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Both claim the territory in full.

Kashmiri groups have for decades been fighting around 500,000 Indian soldiers deployed in the territory, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.





Agencies