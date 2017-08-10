FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has increased unscheduled loadshedding much to the discontent of the people in the city.

The hot weather is almost unbearable for the people when the electricity cuts out.

The urban areas in Faisalabad are experiencing up to 12-hour loadshedding with no letup in the hot weather while up to 14 to 16 hours of loadshedding is being carried out in rural areas.

The long and unscheduled loadshedding in FESCO region amid scorching heat has affected people belonging to every field of life.

Domestic life is disturbed since women are facing numerous problems in carrying out domestic chores. Meanwhile, the traders and business outlets are irked by the disproportionate long duration of power outages.

