GUJRAT-The University of Gujrat (UoG) has vowed to go all out to facilitate students in their academic journey and help them achieve their career targets with flying colours.

“The UoG will be spending about Rs465 million of the funds generated through its own sources on a number of development projects which include a purpose-built medical centre, a mini market, two new academic blocks, a new hostel for 275 girl students, and setting up of a middle school in a nearby village after acquisition of an adjacent primary school as part of our expansion plan,” Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum told a meeting of student representatives from various departments of Hafiz Hayat and city campuses here on Wednesday.

Elaborating, he said that the medical centre will have a pharmacy and an operating theatre for minor surgeries in emergency cases. It would be housing a female and two male doctors, he added. The construction of the centre, university roads network and many other projects is already under way.

The meeting was attended by Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Director Student Services Centre (SSC) Muhammad Yaqoob, chief security officer Maj. (retd) Raja Muhammad Umar Younus, Expert Business Incubation Centre (BIC) Muhammad Haider Meraj, Deputy Director SSC Waqqas Manzoor Dar, Transport Officer Omar Warraich and other senior administration officials.

“The UoG has been focusing on community development and strengthened its industry-academia linkages. With a greater focus on research and innovation, the UoG now ranks third in the public sector universities of the Punjab with regard to number of research projects,” Dr Zia said, adding that the varsity’s student centric policies, result-oriented research and innovation projects and various other initiatives helped the varsity carve a niche for itself in a short span of time when compared to other institutes established several decades ago. The UoG hosts about 27,000 students at its Hafiz Hayat and city campuses. It has more than 750 faculty members, 122 of them PhDs.