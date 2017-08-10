The US Embassy reminds us of the warm PAK-US relations back in 1962 when the Pakistani President Muhammed Ayub Khan visited Rhode Island in the US to meet the then American President John F. Kennedy.

The official twitter handle of US Embassy in Islamabad tweeted, “1962: President Muhammed Ayub Khan visits Rhode Island #USPak70 #70SaalMubarak Photo Credit: @JFKLibrary”

Pakistan is going to celebrate its 70th Independence Day anniversary this year on August 14th.